Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s anniversary messages for each other will melt your heart; there’s also a secret that Namrata has revealed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

Telugu star Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today, February 10. Expressing their love on this special day, the couple wished each other on social media.

Namrata shared an adorable video with a collection of some stellar pictures of the couple showcasing their journey together. Over the years, how they have loved and stayed strong together is visible in the pictures.

That’s not all, she also revealed the recipe to their successful marriage. She says, “My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time!”

She added, “Happy 17 MB @urstrulymahesh! Love you with all my being."

Watch the special video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu too took to Instagram to wish his wife. With a cute family photo that has Namrata and their two kids Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. He wrote, “So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG!! Many more to us... it’s all about love @namratashirodkar,” with heart emojis.

Here's Mahesh Babu's message:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

On many occasions, Mahesh Babu has spoken about Namrata being a pillar of strength, taking care of every other thing in his life except his acting.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in 2005in a grand wedding ceremony. They became parents to Gautam in 2006 and in 2015 the couple welcomed their daughter Sitara.

On the work front, Mahesh-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will see a release in theatres soon.

#maheshbabu #namratashirodkar