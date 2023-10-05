Mahesh Babu congratulates Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena for winning medals at Asian Games

ANI

Mumbai, October 5

Actors Mahesh Babu on Thursday hailed India's javelin stars Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal and Kishore Kumar Jena for bagging silver at the Asian Games.

Taking to Instagram story, Mahesh Babu shared the winning picture of Javelin stars and wrote, "India stands tall at the Asiangames2023 yet again! Congratulations to our Javelin stars Neeraj and Kishore Kumar Jena."

Neeraj lived up to the expectations to win the gold at the Asian games and his compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena took home a silver medal as Indian athletes put up a power-packed performance at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Neeraj Chopra defended his title and scripted history at the continental event. The event was watched eagerly on TV screens across the country as the two Indians stole the limelight.

There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes and Neeraj prevailed with his season's best throw of 88.88 metres.

Jena too showed his mettle.

Neeraj won the gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m. Meanwhile, Jena shattered his personal best, twice, to win the silver medal with a throw of 87.54m. Notably, Jena also met the entry standard for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India had a record-breaking day at the 19th Asian Games. The Indian contingent broke their previous medals tally record of 70, achieved at the 2018 Asian Games, by claiming 81 medals, so far, in Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The hit duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor's filmography. Other than Mahesh Babu, the upcoming film has Meenakshi Chaudhry, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. It will be released next year in January.

