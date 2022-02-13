Mahesh Babu is having a perfect weekend surrounded by "All His Babies"

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

It’s thanks to Namrata Shirodkar and her love for family that we keep getting glimpse of Telegu Superstar Mahesh Babu with his kids and of course with loving wife Namrata. The former actress and Miss India in her latest social media post has shared pictures of Mahesh Babu and their children. But that’s not all. There is a special member of the family who has graced the picture with his presence. It’s their pet pooch. While Mahesh Babu is playing with his four-legged fur baby, his son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni are enjoying the scene. It is Namrata who is behind the camera capturing the precious moments.

Namrata captioned it, "Surrounded by all his babies." She added hashtag, "Can't get enough”.

Take a look at the pictures:

On February 10, Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in 2005in a grand wedding ceremony. They became parents to Gautam in 2006 and in 2015 the couple welcomed their daughter Sitara.

On the work front, Mahesh-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will see a release in theatres soon.

#maheshbabu #namratashirodkar