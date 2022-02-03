Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde-starrer to go on floors in April

Mumbai, February 3
South star Mahesh Babu's upcoming film will start production production in April, makers announced on Thursday.
Directed by Trivikram, whose last project was the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", the film is tentatively titled "SSMB28".
The movie also stars actor Pooja Hegde and is backed by S Radhakrishna under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations.
The makers launched the film in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony.
"#SSMB28 pooja commenced today. Regular shoot starts this April, 2022," the production house tweeted.
Here's the pooja video:
Glimpses from the Pooja Ceremony of #SSMB28FirstClap 🌟✨#SSMB28 Regular shoot starts this April, 2022! 💫— Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) February 3, 2022
Superstar @urstrulyMahesh #Trivikram @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @vamsi84 pic.twitter.com/3pOgqm9GPJ
The project will reunite Mahesh Babu and Trivikram after films like the 2005 Telugu actioner "Athadu" and 2010 fantasy action comedy, "Khaleja".
Mahesh Babu also shared a post on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Hegde has also previously worked with the filmmaker in "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" and "Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava", co-starring Jr NTR.
Mahesh Babu will be next seen on "Sarkaru Vaari Paata", scheduled to release in May.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6
Through IVRS system voters were being given three options — ...
India regrets Chinese naming Galwan Valley participant as Olympics torchbearer
Not to send top diplomat in Beijing for Olympic ceremonies, ...
High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector
The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...
Covid wave contracts, Centre says states can decide on school reopening
As of today, schools are fully open in 11 states, partially ...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5
Says interfering in the examination process just 48 hours be...