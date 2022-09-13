 Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli come together for globetrotting action adventure : The Tribune India

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli come together for globetrotting action adventure

This movie will roll after Mahesh Babu is done with Trivikram Srinivas' movie.

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli come together for globetrotting action adventure

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. ANI

ANI

New Delhi, September 13

Mahesh Babu joined hands with one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema SS Rajamouli whose films 'Bahubali', 'Bahubali 2' & 'RRR' among many others have left a huge impact on the audience.

Babu is currently busy doing an epic action entertainer with wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas movie ' SSMB28' that went on floors on September 12.

Rajamouli disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure. The director is currently in the USA to attend a film festival where some of his movies are screened. While speaking with the media, Rajamouli made the revelation about the film's genre.

As the genre suggested, the story is set in different locations across the world. Mahesh Babu did action roles in many of his films, but Rajamouli who is the master of commercial cinema is going to show the superstar in a one-of-a-kind role and the director is working on the script of the movie.

This movie will roll after Mahesh Babu is done with Trivikram Srinivas' movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. In the film, Mahesh played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons. But, as the story proceeds further, he is drawn into a woman's life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. He then takes a pledge to help the woman and ends up fixing the banking system in the country.

The film wasn't received well by critics and didn't do expected business at the box office either. However, it did manage to be a profitable one, owing to Mahesh Babu will also be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in 'Jana Gana Mana'. (ANI)

Ends AARUSHIRAINA/RADHAMISHRA/

NNNN

#mahesh babu #SS Rajamouli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

2
Punjab

Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail, killed in road mishap

3
Punjab

9 more Judges for Punjab and Haryana High Court

4
Chandigarh

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

5
Nation

CBI raids 33 locations across country over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann woos investors in Germany

7
Nation

Nursery student raped in school bus by driver; woman attendant was present

8
Trending

Watch: Cute banter between Punjabi siblings Bunny and Simran leaves father indecisive over whom to scold

9
Punjab

SC Collegium recommends elevation of 9 judicial officers as judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

10
Punjab

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Minister

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal, several injured

Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP’s protest march

BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal...

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper

National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, published, inclu...

CBI raids 33 locations across county over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

CBI raids 33 locations across country over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year

To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Minister

Punjab BJP has dubbed the allegations as 'baseless' and 'bun...


Cities

View All

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Farmers protest in front of MLAs’ residences over demands

Release Sikh detainees: SGPC

District-level tournament commences

Revised scales for teachers from October 1

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows regular bail plea by Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

High Court grants bail to Kalyani Singh in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Zirakpur's Baltana

India’s wildlife sniffer dog force expands as six pups begin training at Chandigarh's ITBP centre

Chinese national among 21 in Chandigarh police net for loan app fraud

Chandigarh: Pipeline damage leaves most southern areas without water

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

With Punjab govt giving ads in Gujarat, Cong takes a dig at AAP; calls it ‘Arvind Advertisement Party’

Electricity theft worth Rs 706 crore detected in 5 years, Rs 378 crore deposited: Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Video: 3 of family killed on Chandigarh-Phagwara road as loaded trailer loses balance, crushes car

Protest march held in Jalandhar for release of 'Bandi Sikhs'

'Jang-e-Saragarhi' leaves everyone spellbound

Nawanshahr: Truck driver's laxity snuffs out three lives

Furniture store gutted in Kartarpur

Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

Watch: Khanna teacher fights off chain snatchers bravely, pulls down one bike-borne miscreant

Man held with stolen mobike

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

18 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Implement pay panel, demand non-teaching GADVASU staff

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Protest for release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Overflowing sewer inconveniences office-goers at Beant Singh Complex in Patiala

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begins in Patiala