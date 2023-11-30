Mahesh Babu's blue T-shirt steals spotlight at 'Animal' pre-release gala in Hyderabad; can you guess its price?

Chandigarh, November 30
Telugu sensation Mahesh Babu made a striking appearance as a special guest at the pre-release event of Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Animal’ in Hyderabad. While celebrated for his acting prowess, Mahesh Babu is also turning heads with his impeccable fashion choices. The internet is buzzing with photos from the event, focusing on Mahesh Babu's effortlessly stylish ensemble that has ignited curiosity about the price tag of his casual yet chic T-shirt.
At the event, Mahesh Babu paired a sky blue T-shirt with dark blue denim jeans, blending style and comfort.
The noteworthy detail that has everyone talking is the price of this sky blue tee. Reportedly, the T-shirt is worth a staggering Rs 47,000.
Coming back to the event, the star-studded promotion was attended by the lead cast of ‘Animal’ – Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor. It also saw the presence of acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli as a special guest.
During the event, Mahesh Babu showered praise on Ranbir Kapoor, declaring, “I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan, and in my opinion, I think he is the best actor in India. I have a feeling, Ranbir, that 'Animal' is your best work to date.”
He even expressed his admiration for Bobby Deol and complimented him for his transformation in the ‘Animal’ trailer.
While making waves with his fashion statement, Mahesh Babu is concurrently immersed in the filming of his upcoming project, ‘Guntur Kaaram’, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, slated for release on January 12, 2024, during Sankranti.
As anticipation builds for ‘Animal’, the movie has already raked in nearly Rs 10 crore in advance bookings.
