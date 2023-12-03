Mahesh Babu's Sunday is productive, thanks to his 'cutest trainer'

ANI
New Delhi, December 3
Actor Mahesh Babu is very particular about his health and fitness. He makes sure he does not miss working out irrespective of holidays.
As it's Sunday today, Mahesh Babu opted for a productive way to kick-start the day.
Taking to Instagram, he posted a couple of pictures from the gym. And guess what? It's his dog who gave him the cutest company during his workout session.
"No rest days!! When you have the cutest trainer counting your reps!! ," Mahesh Babu captioned the post.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
This particular post has garnered loads of likes and comments.
"Cutest," a social media user commented.
Mahesh Babu's wife and actor Namrata dropped a string of smiling face with heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu recently joined the cast of the film 'Animal' at a promotional event in Hyderabad.
During the event, Mahesh Babu showered praises on Ranbir and called him the "best actor in India."At the event Mahesh Babu said, "I have told him this before also when I met him but I don't think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I'm saying that I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India." In the coming months, Mahesh Babu will be seen in 'Guntur Kaaram', directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor's filmography.
