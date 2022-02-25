Mahesh Manjrekar in legal trouble

A case has been registered against actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly showing minors in objectionable light in his recent Marathi movie. It has been alleged that the film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha features minors in obscene scenes.

The case has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). Along with Mahesh, producers - Narendra, Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz, have also been mentioned in the complaint.

As per reports, the case has been filed by the president of NGO Bharatiya Stree Shakti, Seema Deshpande under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 292, 34, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Section 14 and Sections 67, 67B of the IT Act. Deshpande alleged that the film depicts sexual activities featuring minors and their aunt. TMS