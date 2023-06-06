Mahesh Poojary, Awez Darbar and Sunidee Chauhan selfie from set of Bigg Boss OTT goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

Every year, the Bigg Boss team strives to gather contestants who can captivate the audience, and this season is no different. Bigg Boss OTT 2 boasts a star-studded line-up featuring renowned celebrities from various fields, including directors, influencers, creative producers, choreographers, and actors.

Among the confirmed contestants for this grand reality show are Mahesh Poojary (creative producer), Awez Darbar (choreographer), Pooja Gor (actress), Anjali Arora (popularly known as "Kaccha Badam"), Poonam Pandey (actress), Faisal Shaikh (influencer), Anurag Doval (YouTuber), Sambhavna Seth (actress), and Sunidee Chauhan (television actress).

Interestingly, sources reveal that Mahesh Poojary and Awez Darbar have already filmed their promotional content and will be the first duo to enter the Bigg Boss house this season.

Awez Darbar, the renowned choreographer and influencer, is the son of Ismail Darbar, while Mahesh Poojary brings his expertise as a creative producer with an extensive portfolio in television shows, web series, and music. Mahesh has worked for various TV shows and web series for Pixx entertainment on projects like Poison, Bhram, Bhoot Poorv for Zee5, Rakhtanchal for Mx Player, Shiksha Mandal for Maam Mein Kya Rakha Hai Production for Piyush Gupta as also have worked on songs for actors like Krishna Kaul, Donal Bisht, Abhishek Verma, Nishant Malkhani, Saba Khan, Vishal Kothian, Siddhartha Shukla, Gautam Vig etc.

Sunidee chauhan has worked for Vighnahartha Ganesha as a parallel lead for Sony TV, Udaan for Colors and Love Panti show for Mahesh productions as a lead.

The show will be streamed on Jio Cinemas, offering a 24-hour live session for viewers. Fans are eagerly waiting the new season and are buzzing with anticipation to discover the identities of the contestants. The show is set to premiere next month, and the official date is expected to be announced soon.