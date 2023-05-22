Mahesh Poojary to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

Bigg Boss OTT season one was a success, so there are talks that the series is set to return with a second season. There are many names from the entertainment industry doing the rounds for possible contestants. From Pooja Gor, Anjali Arora, Poonam Panday to Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Rajeev Sen, several lists are floating on the internet.

Now, another name that’s made it to the list is that of creative producer Mahesh Poojary. While there has been no confirmation, a source close to the show has been approached for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

For the unversed, Mahesh Poojary has worked as a creative producer for television, web series and songs in the entertainment industry.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar and featured Divya Agarwal, Uorfi Javed, Bollywood actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, choreographer Nishant Bhat, singer Neha Bhasin, popular television actress Ridhima Pandit, among others with Divya winning the trophy.

