Mahesh Poojary to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Chandigarh, May 22
Bigg Boss OTT season one was a success, so there are talks that the series is set to return with a second season. There are many names from the entertainment industry doing the rounds for possible contestants. From Pooja Gor, Anjali Arora, Poonam Panday to Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Rajeev Sen, several lists are floating on the internet.
Now, another name that’s made it to the list is that of creative producer Mahesh Poojary. While there has been no confirmation, a source close to the show has been approached for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.
For the unversed, Mahesh Poojary has worked as a creative producer for television, web series and songs in the entertainment industry.
The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar and featured Divya Agarwal, Uorfi Javed, Bollywood actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, choreographer Nishant Bhat, singer Neha Bhasin, popular television actress Ridhima Pandit, among others with Divya winning the trophy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor
Said it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circu...
Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation
Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...
Rs 2000 note: Is it India’s highest ever currency note?
India has had higher denomination notes—Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,0...
PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese
Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as guest of Austra...
Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA
NIA learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi was running his extortion r...