Mahi Bhanushali’s incredible transformation into Bhola

Mahi Bhanushali aka Doree has transformed herself into a boy named Bhola in Colors’ show Doree. In the new avatar, she hesitates to reveal herself to those who know her. As Bhola tries different ways to jog Agni’s memory, the adorable actress essaying the role is receiving immense love and support from her co-stars.

Toral Rasputra, essaying the role of Mansi, says, “Mahi looks cute in her new look as Bhola. It’s challenging for her to play a character different from what she’s been portraying. Adapting to a boy’s body language and dialect is tough, but she’s doing a fabulous job.”

Amar Upadhyay, portraying the role of Agni, adds, “Mahi is a versatile actor. She was portraying a female character, but now she essays the role of Bhola, a boy, due to a twist in the story. She executes the role beautifully; the appearance of a boy and the short hair suit her.”

Sudhaa Chandran, who is playing Kailashi, shares, “It’s a very interesting turn. People believe that Doree is dead, but she has transformed her appearance and returned as Bhola to evoke memories of her father. She is performing the role outstandingly well.”