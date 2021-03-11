Mahima Chaudhary diagnosed with breast cancer

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary is battling breast cancer as veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video and called her a “hero”.

He shared a clip on Instagram and said that she wanted him to disclose the news to her fans.

Posting the clip featuring Mahima, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1’s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer.”

“What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! ‘You are my hero!’ Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings.” “She is back on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss.”

In the video, Mahima revealed that the actor called her to do his film when she was getting her treatment in the hospital. She said that she has been receiving calls for work but she couldn’t say yes because she had no hair. She later broke down and said that she asked Anupam if she can do his film with a wig. Mahima added, “I had no symptoms of cancer and it was diagnosed in my routine checkups.” —IANS