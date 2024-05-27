Mahima Chaudhary, who was in Ludhiana to take part in a breast cancer awareness programme, says the trick is not to give up hope

Shivani Bhakoo

Mahima Chaudhary cares! And she shows it through her initiative called Ribbon of Care which aims at creating awareness about breast cancer. Mahima, who recently visited Ludhiana to attend an event called The Balancing Act, organised by the Ludhiana chapter of FICCI Flo, talked about how she battled the dreaded disease and came out stronger.

Mahima was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She recalled how she went into depression after doctors revealed the nature of her ailment. “I was in the hospital during one of the chemotherapy sessions and I got a call from Anupam Kher. He was offering me a role in a film but I sounded low. When he asked me, I told him about my disease. Initially, he did not take me seriously. But when I sounded serious, he told me to go for the role even if I had lost my hair. He was so supportive. He is a real friend.”

Remembering how tough it was for her when people used to troll her for not looking her glamorous self, she says she was grateful to those real friends who would think nothing of her baldness or looks. “We need that kind of a support system while battling this dreaded disease,” she said. The trick, she said, was to not give up hope. “We all struggle at some point. When the storm is over, we surprise ourselves thinking how did we manage?”

Mahima, who had a successful stint in modelling before she entered Bollywood and delivered hits like Pardes, Daag, Dil Kya Kare and many more, danced to some hit numbers.

