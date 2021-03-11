Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, author, cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s confidante in 'Emergency'

Mumbai, August 20

Actress Mahima Chaudhry has been roped in to play the role of cultural activist and author Pupul Jayakar. She revealed that Pupul Jayakar was Indira Gandhi's childhood friend so her scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of the great leader.

In the film, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and actor Anupam Kher, the revolutionary leader JP Narayan. Shreyas Talapade will essay the role of late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee who has served three terms as the country's Prime Minister.

Mahima, who plays Pupul Jayakar, said: "Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats with such great ease. She is playing such an important political character, Mrs Indira Gandhi."

She added: "She is directing it herself and producing it. I get a lot of strength looking at her and the way she functions. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Gandhi's childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency."

"They are very open and honest with each other. You see a very different side of Mrs Gandhi. It's very interesting to play this character and it's been a wonderful experience working on this."



Talking about this character, Kangana says: "Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs. Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs. Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs. Gandhi, then it's the character of Pupul Jayakar." "Even though the film is a first-person account, it is not a film where somebody is the narrator. Mrs. Gandhi's interactions with Pupul are the most soulful.

She added: "They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called 'Emergency'."

Manikarnika films presents 'Emergency', which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

--IANS

