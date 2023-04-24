Mahir Pandhi roped in to play a pivotal role in Vanshaj

Sony SAB’s upcoming show Vanshaj is about a prominent business family. The show guarantees to deliver a power-packed experience with the combination of familial conflict, political maneuvering and interpersonal relationships.

Mahir Pandhi has been roped in to play the character of Digvijay (DJ). Digvijay is an overbearing, self-centered and entitled character, who thrives on power and showcases his dominance to achieve his objectives.

Mahir says, “Digvijay’s character is multifaceted, with hidden depths. As an actor, I relish the opportunity to sink my teeth into this challenging role and bring it to life. I am eager to dive into uncharted waters and embrace the complexities that come with it.”