Mahira Khan makes a return with SadqayTumhare

Having bagged an astounding response to the cult television series Zindagi Gulzar Hai, featuring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, the channel Zindagi is set to excite viewers with the recently launched Sadqay Tumhare. The show is headlined by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who has ruled the hearts of Indian audiences with her performances. Written by Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, it’s a love story set in the 1980s. The show narrates the story of Khalil (Adnan Malik) and Shano (Mahira), who are engaged very early in their life but lose contact for 10 years.

Talking about her comeback on Indian screen, Mahira says, “Sadqay Tumhare is a heartfelt love story. Shano is one of my favourite characters. It is a nostalgic moment to see the show, which is so close to my heart.”