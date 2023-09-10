'Main Pathan hoon': Shah Rukh Khan was the only star who refused to cower before the underworld

Mumbai, September 10
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the only one who never bowed down in front of the underworld.
Sanjay took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared that he saw Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan'. He also revealed how SRK was the only star who never gave in to the underworld.
“I saw JAWAN. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the '90s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in.”
“‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon'. He said. He's the same today,” Sanjay wrote.
Sanjay then called SRK “man with a spine of steel”.
He added: “The entire finger monologue in JAWAN is the single most gutsy thing in our films in the last ten years. Hats off to the man with a spine of steel.”
Shah Rukh's ‘Jawan', which is directed by Atlee, has created a tizzy at the box-office. The film on Day 3 has crossed Rs 300 crore globally.
Sanjay is mostly known for his remakes of American action-thriller and crime films, including films such as 'Aatish', 'Kaante', 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Jazbaa' and 'Zinda' and 'Karam' and 'Mumbai Saga'.
