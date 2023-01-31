Maira Dharti Mehra preps for Pandya Store

Maira Dharti Mehra is currently showcasing her acting chops in the Star Plus show Pandya Store. The actress was last seen in the series Aashiqana 2 and is known for her roles in Sasuraal Genda Phool 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Tera Yaar Hun Mai and Shaadi Mubarak among others. Maira says, “I play Prerna, a Punjabi girl who is young, bubbly and energetic. My character in the story is pretty important and interesting as she has her own individuality.”

To play a Punjabi character, Maira adds, “While essaying any character, the main focus should be the language. So, in order to essay the role of a Punjabi girl, I had to learn the basics of Punjabi language. I started by learning Punjabi words with the right pronunciation and then statements which I can use in my dialogues. I am trying my best.”