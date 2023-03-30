Maisie Williams living it up in Mumbai

Actress Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the series Game of Thrones, is in Mumbai and she shared her excitement on social media. Maisie will be joining actress Freida Pinto for the Christian Dior show.
The star took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her hotel room in Mumbai and seemed dazzled after seeing Indian decor.
The clip shows Maisie, dressed in a white and brown T-shirt and a bucket hat showing her face to the camera. —IANS
