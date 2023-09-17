Maitree goes off air

Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Maitree, is all set to bid adieu to its ardent fans on September 17 after completing a successful run.

During the period, the show welcomed many interesting and well-defined characters that were convincingly played by some very talented actors like Namish Taneja, Zaan Khan, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Aadesh Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, Vishal Kotian, Manish Khanna and Ishita Ganguly.

Delighted with the response towards her character, Shrenu Parikh, who played the role of Maitree, said, “According to me, it has been an overwhelming journey and we have faced every challenge that came our way. This wouldn’t have been possible if the channel, producers, and the audience didn’t have faith in us.”

Overwhelmed by the love her character Nandini received, Bhaweeka Chaudhary said, “Maitree’s journey has been an incredible and unforgettable experience for me. The bond I share with Shrenu, Namish, Zaan, Harsh, and the entire cast is something I’ll treasure forever. Nandini’s character was a rollercoaster ride, and even the challenging moments, like playing a coma patient, taught me a lot as an actor.”