Maitree's Ishita Ganguly aces the Tandav dance form in few hours

Ishita Ganguly, who is playing Jhumki in Zee TV’s show Maitree, said about a scene, “When I came to know that I have to perform a Tandav in the show, I got excited and nervous. This was because although I am a trained dancer, this was the first time I was performing a Tandav on screen. What made this intense scene even more interesting were the monologues as well as the bloodshed that had to be shot along with it. To make it even more challenging, we also had a time constraint. So, I practised the Tandav act for a few hours on the day of the shoot and simultaneously prepared for the scene as well. It was a tough task, but fun too. In fact, Tandav is one of the toughest dance forms because it needs a lot of strength, balance, and a high level of emotional output to get the scene right. It was edgy, but the dance was shot beautifully, and I can’t believe we pulled it off in such less time.”