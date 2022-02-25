Make way for Apharan 2

Apharan will soon be back with its Season 2 on Voot Select. The riveting series will see Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra and Saanand Verma along with veteran actor Jeetendra. Apharan Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with the bold and instinctive cop Rudra (Arunoday Singh) fighting against all odds, exploring the psyche of criminal minds and discovering the truth. He will be back with yet another gripping narrative of a kidnapping set in India and Serbia.
Arunoday says, “To get to play Rudra Srivastava has its own set of challenges and demands of the body but it’s made me happy to be portraying such a complex character. But that’s the best kind of pressure, if you ask me, and it only brings the best out in us.” Ekta Kapoor adds, “This show will give the audience the edge of the seat drama they have been looking for! Everything will be double - the threat, drama, action, mystery, and revenge. Close attention has been paid to the nuances of each character. ”
