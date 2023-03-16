Make way for docu-film on Yo Yo Honey Singh

Netflix is set to launch a bare-it-all docu-film based on the life of hip hop artiste and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, the universally loved and celebrated artiste who has several hit songs to his credit. No stranger to controversy, the film will showcase his sudden disappearance at the peak of his career that startled the industry and fans.
Produced by Guneet Monga and directed by Mozez Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh will take his fans through the unseen and unheard chapters of his life with his raw and candid revelations, which capture his highs as well as lows.
The docu-film captures his personal and professional journey with behind-the-scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh’s life, including family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.
Commenting on the docu-film, Yo Yo Honey Singh says, “I have spoken about my personal and professional issues in the media before, but I’ve never been able to bare it all. I have received tremendous love from my fans, so they deserve to know the whole story. This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I’ve been and my current journey to return stronger.” — TMS
