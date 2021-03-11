Make way for Dubai housewives

As the first original international iteration of the popular franchise, the series follows the opulent, over-the-top lives of Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and network fan-favourite Caroline Stanbury.

As the 11th city in the franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground.

Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the City of Gold.

When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat... get out of Dubai. Ladies from Dubai who will be a part of the show include Nina Ali (a lifestyle content creator), Chanel Ayan (Dubai’s first Black supermodel), Caroline Stanbury (a stylist-turned-reality star and others.