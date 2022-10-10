Make way for Gippy Grewal, Jasmin Bhasin’s Honeymoon

Audiences will soon get to experience madness, chaos and humour with a rib-tickling situation in Honeymoon, an out-and-out comedy entertainer produced by T-Series Films & Baweja Studios. The film stars Gippy Grewal and debutant Jasmin Bhasin. Scheduled for a Diwali release (October 25), the trailer of this Punjabi film was dropped by the makers on Sunday.

The story is how a family of 13 members, unaware of what a honeymoon really is, decides to tag along a newlywed couple on their honeymoon! Directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria, the film is a crazy roller-coaster ride.

Says Gippy Grewal, “When I heard the script of Honeymoon, I wasin splits. This is an ultimate family comedy-drama that will tickle your funny bone. We had a blast shooting this film; it was like one big family on the sets.” Adds Jasmin, “Honeymoon is an extremely special film to me because it marks my movie debut. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with a superstar like Gippy Grewal and a director like Amarpreet Chhabra in my first film.”