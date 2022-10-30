Make way for podcast ‘Shraapit’

With Halloween around the corner, MnM Talkies and Audible has announced the release of their new podcast called Shraapit. It has voice-overs by Ashwini Kalsekar, Sayantani Ghosh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Akash Makhija, Hitesh Bhojraj and Riya Deepsi. The podcast, directed by Mantra, is a horror tale that showcases the journey of the Shah family. Members of this family have been victims of superstitious beliefs, black magic and witchcraft for centuries, and are trying to break the curse. Shraapit is written by Affy Ali, Manali Rasal and Mantra. The podcast has 10 episodes and is available on Audible Now.

Says Mantra, “In India, I think horror is a much-underexplored genre. Mythology and folklore, we have so much content to fuel the horror genre. Shraapit is highly engaging. It is for adult listeners for the dark hours when you dare not close your eyes! It features a cast of talented voice actors, rich atmospheric music and sound effects to enhance the frightening tale of this Indian family.”