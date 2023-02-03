Make way for Season 2 of Molkki

Molkki is all set to return with its second season, titled Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha. The upcoming show depicts Bhoomi’s journey, who wants to lead an artist’s life, but is compelled to marry a Thakur under the archaic practice of Molkki (buying brides).
It is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It will mark the television debut of popular social media influencer Vidhi Yadav (as Bhoomi) and also stars Ashish Kapoor (as Suraj Singh).
Vidhi says “I am thrilled to be a part of the journey of Molkki–Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, which brings to light the relevant and pressing issue of buying a bride. The first season of Molkki was path-breaking and I am honoured to take forward Bhoomi’s journey in the second season. She is a simple and ambitious girl from Warikabad, who wears her heart on her sleeves. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Balaji Telefilms.” Vidhi and Ashish are joined by actors Vivan Mudgal, Shahab Khan, Ankit Vyas, Piyali Munshi, and Bhavya Sachdeva among others.
