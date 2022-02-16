Make way for the show Jugaadistan

In what is their second series, Lionsgate Play takes a break from dysfunctional families. This time, we meet young politicians, professors and college students who navigate their own moralities in the campus drama Jugaadistan. Directed by Akarsh and Adhaar Khurana, the show brings in a talented bunch of actors, including Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa.
Akarsh says, “As a storyteller, you are always looking to push the envelope. While I have done youth-centric, college stuff before, this was a different take on it. We delve into an array of issues - college politics, student dynamics, side incomes - all of which are significant in how people’s lives are shaped in their formative years.”
