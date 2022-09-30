Makers of 'KGF' announce a new film 'Dhoomam' starring Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali

ANI
Mumbai, September 30
On Friday, the makers of 'KFG' announced a new film titled 'Dhoomam' with the stalwart Fahadh Faasil in the lead.
Hombale Films after the raging success of KGF Chapter 2 and with their new masterpiece Kanatra, took to their Twitter handle to release the first poster of the movie Dhoomam.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐬𝐨𝐰, 𝐬𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐩.— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 30, 2022
Presenting #Dhoomam.
Kickstarting from Oct 9, 2022, End Game begins in Summer 2023.@twitfahadh #Pawan @VKiragandur @aparnabala2@hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @vjsub @Poornac38242912 #PreethaJayaraman @roshanmathew22 pic.twitter.com/5x9zXJsznj
The film is touted as a thriller, which will be directed and scripted by Pawan Kumar who has previously directed Lucia and U-Turn. Dhoomam has national award-winner Aparna Balamurali in the female lead.
The shooting for the movie is set to begin from October 9 and will be released in 4 languages Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. As per sources, the magnitude and scope of the movie Dhoomam is going to be huge.
Speaking on the release of the first look, the producer Vijay Kiragandur said, "Dhoomam is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together, can create and weave magic together." The cinematography will be done by celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, music by Poornachandra Tejaswi. The film is set to be released in the summer of 2023.
The production house has been on a roll since the successful run of KGF Chapter 2 worldwide. With Salaar under its belt and the likes of Rocking Star Yash, Sudha Kongura, Prashanth Neel, Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil at their side, they are ready to mark their presence across the film industry and Indian cinema.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...