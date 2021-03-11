Makers of 'Love in Ukraine' to donate 20 per cent of revenue to the Government of Ukraine

The makers of the film Love in Ukraine have announced that they will donate 20 per cent of all revenues from the film to the Government of Ukraine, or to the charity or cause chosen by them. The decision has been taken jointly by Kamal Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Neole Films. The film, which released on May 27, is the last movie shot in Ukraine, before the war. It’s a love story between a Ukrainian girl and an Indian student, and shows the beauty of Ukraine, both in the cities and the quaint villages.

Apart from lead actor Vipin Kaushik and director Nitin Kumar Gupta, the entire cast and crew are from Ukraine. Most of them are still in the war zone. However, they are enthusiastic about the film’s release and support the common cause to promote peace. Film’s director Nitin Kumar Gupta says, “The people of Ukraine gave us so much love and support during filming. I am extremely happy with the decision taken by the producers.”

—TMS