Makers of Rajnikanth-starrer 'Jailer' to alter scene featuring RCB jersey, Delhi High Court told

PTI

New Delhi, August 29

Makers of Rajnikanth-starrer ‘Jailer' have told the Delhi High Court that they would digitally alter the clippings of the movie, which shows a contract killer wearing the jersey of the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team and making derogatory and misogynistic statements about a woman.

The high court told the defendants, Sun TV Network Limited, and film producer Kalanithi Maran that with effect from September 1, the RCB team jersey should stand edited or altered in the theatrical depiction of the film.

The court was informed that after the first hearing in the suit filed by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, which is a wholly subsidiary of United Spirits Limited, the defendants had contacted the plaintiff and the dispute on the depiction of the RCB jersey in the film had been resolved between them.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, in an August 22 order, noted that as per the e-mails exchanged between the parties, the terms which have been agreed by them are that “the defendants would digitally alter the clippings of the movie that feature the RCB team jersey in a manner so as to ensure that the jersey is not identifiable as the RCB jersey. This would include the deletion of the primary colours of the RCB jersey and also the branding of the sponsors which appear on the RCB jersey.”

The producers shall ensure that this alteration or editing is carried out prior to the release of the feature film on television, satellite or on any OTT platform, it said.

The court said the defendants and all parties acting for or on their behalf, including their distribution network, would be bound by these terms and conditions.

“The defendants shall ensure that after September 1, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcast/telecast,” the court said.

