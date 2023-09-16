Makers of the upcoming live-action horror series Goosebumps have unveiled the official trailer. The trailer introduces the five high schoolers who embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic past of a teen named Harold Biddle. We also see Justin Long’s character as one possessed by a ghost.
Goosebumps, a live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling book series, is set to premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu on October 13. The cast includes Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Rachael Harris.
