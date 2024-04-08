Makers reveal teaser of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

The makers of “Pushpa 2: The Rule” on Monday launched the teaser of the much-anticipated film on the occasion of lead star Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday.

Directed by Sukumar, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” follows the first installment “Pushpa 1: The Rise”, which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil's inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the teaser on its official X page. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the film will hit the screens on August 15.

“Celebrate his arrival. Adore his fire within. Experience the goosebumps. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out now. Happy Birthday Icon Star @alluarjun THE RULE BEGINS on 15th AUG 2024,” the post read.

Arjun, who greeted fans outside his Hyderabad house at midnight, expressed gratitude for their love and support.

“I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!” he captioned the teaser of “Pushpa 2: The Rule” in an X post.

I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you! https://t.co/fZQDGYNlWb#Pushpa2TheRule — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2024

According to a press release, the 1.08 minute-long clip features the ‘jaathara’ sequence from the upcoming film.

‘Jaathara’, also known as ‘Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara’, is a festival celebrated in the state of Telangana to honour the Hindu tribal goddesses.

Steeped in colour and tradition, the teaser sees Arjun's Pushpa Raj decked up in a sari, jewellery and make-up, as he wields a trident and bashes up adversaries to music composer DSP's rousing soundtrack amid the ‘jaathara’ celebration.

The first glimpse of the sequel may have presented the protagonist in a different avatar, but his swag remains the same.

“Pushpa 1: The Rise” depicted the rise of a low-wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

It released in India in association with Muttamsetty Media on December 17, 2021 and went on to become one of the biggest money-spinners of the year earning over Rs 350 crore.

The film also established Arjun as a pan-India star, earning him his first best actor National Award. Composer DSP also won his maiden National Award for “Pushpa: The Rise”.