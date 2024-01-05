Making a splash

Heidi Klum went topless in the sea on a lavish break with her husband. The former supermodel hit the beach in the luxury destination of St Bart as she and Tom Kaulitz, 34, made the most of their break in the celebrity holiday hotspot.
Heidi, 50, flaunted her toned figure in just a pair of bikini bottoms. Tom meanwhile opted for a pair of blue and white polka dot swim shorts as they shared a special day on the expensive getaway. Heidi first met Tom in February 2018 when they both attended a birthday party.
