Malaika Arora and her gang of girls come together for a new show

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are the coolest sisters in B-town and they share a great bond with each other. The latest buzz suggests that Malaika and Amrita will be coming together for a new show, titled Arora Sisters.

The web series will reportedly focus on the personal and professional lives of the Arora sisters. A source says, “The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika’s inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora’s families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past experiences.”

The report further states that after Arora Sisters, Malaika and Amrita will also be a part of another show with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their girl gang. The show is reportedly called Guts and will be on Netflix. The show will take fans inside the lives of Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora. In the past, Gauahar Khan and Nigaar Khan gave fans an insight into their personal and professional lives with the show Khan Sisters.