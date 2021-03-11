Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to get candid about their relationship for first time on Koffee with Karan?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 11

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s romance is the talk of B-town. Although they have been in a relationship for years, they made it Insta-official in 2019. Since then, there have been regular loved-up photos and social media PDA to tell us how much in love Arjun and Malaika are. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that this Bollywood couple has been approached to grace Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee with Karan. Together, they will spill the beans about their romance on the show.

In the latest season, Karan Johar has promised some never-before-spilled conversation. While the shoot of the show has already begun, on the guest list so far are Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor. In fact, the opening episode of the show will see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The makers are approaching several lovebirds to be a part of the show.

A source close to the development revealed to IndiaToday.in, “The guest list for the season is still being updated and only 5-6 pairs have been confirmed so far. Talks are on with many to check for their availability and dates. Discussions are on with the lovebirds in town. The two (Arjun and Malaika) have not given their nod." Both Arjun and Malaika have been very vocal about their love for each other.

So, if Arjun and Malaika give green light to the invite, they will be the first real-life pair to grace the couch this season.

In a recent interview, Malaika told the Times of India, “I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other. We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we’re damn serious, too. You have to feel positive and secure in your relationship. I am very happy and positive. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man.”

A few days back, Karan made many fans sad when he shared a note on social media that said Koffee with Karan will not be returning. Later she shared a second note that clarified that the show will not be returning on TV anymore but will air on Disney + Hotstar.

#arjun kapoor #malaika arora