Malaika Arora celebrates her 48th birthday with skydiving in Dubai

ANI
New Delhi, October 30
Malaika Arora recently celebrated her 48th birthday in an adventurous style in Dubai.
The diva opted for a skydiving experience to mark her birthday.
On Monday, Malaika dropped a video in which she is seen expressing her excitement as she gets a stunning view of Dubai from up above.
"Happy birthday to me, I did it!," she screamed mid air.
"Jumped into 48 with a bang! Skydiving on my birthday was INSANE! The feeling of free-falling is indescribable. Here's to living life on the edge & it is an experience that reminded me to always chase adventure and embrace the extraordinary," she captioned the post.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Malaika turned 48 on October 23.
Earlier, Malaika dropped a string of pictures from her birthday celebration which she captioned, "As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, (in my favourite bathrobe) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!"
Here are the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is all set to judge a new season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' along with Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan.
