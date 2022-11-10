Malaika Arora is all set to 'break barrier between her and fans' with 'Moving In With Malaika'

Mumbai, November 10
Model-TV personality Malaika Arora will be making foray into OTT space with Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming show "Moving In With Malaika".
According to the streaming platform, the show is set to give fans access to Malaika's past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations. Set to premiere on December 5, the series will also see guest appearances from her friends and family.
Malaika said with the show she wants to break the barrier between her and her fans.
"It will be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day to day life with some of my closest family and friends. I am exhilarated to kick start this new venture and delighted to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar on this," she said in a statement.
Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, the team is thrilled to bring another interesting reality show after the seventh season of "Koffee With Karan".
"We are delighted to bring before our viewers yet another exciting reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika'. With this latest addition we expand our catalog of non-fiction shows, giving audiences a sneak-peek into the life of Malaika Arora," Banerjee said.
"Moving In With Malaika" is produced by Banijay Asia, known for shows "Roar of the Lion" and "Hostages".
"It's a special glimpse into Malaika's life. We are excited to bring Malaika to the enchanting world of OTT," Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia said.
