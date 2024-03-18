Malaika Arora Khan exudes femininity at LFW

Anushree Reddy showcased a collection called Bagh-e-Noor that drew inspiration from the opulence of the Nizami heritage and the natural beauty of the flora, fauna, and landscapes of its homeland.
Anushree described the collection as the ‘perfect ode to the summer bride’. Malaika Arora Khan walked as showstopper for Reddy. She said that it was ‘fantastic to walk for Anushree again.”
“It was such a beautiful collection. It feels like spring is here. Everything looks fresh and prettiness. All the pieces were timeless.” Rakul Preet Singh walked for Ritika Mirchandani, where she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a monochrome ensemble made with dyed queen of pearls.
The actress said, “I have always loved her collection. I love this piece, it’s beautiful and elegant. Each human has layers so does this outfit. I loved it.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI
Refuses to entertain SCBA president’s plea for review of the...
Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate
Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, ha...
Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board
A fresh notice in the excise policy case stipulates him to a...
Elvish Yadav admits to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Sources
Yadav had earlier refuted the charges of involvement in the ...
Two killed, seven injured as 5-storey under-construction building collapses in Kolkata
City mayor Firhad Hakim says there are still a few persons t...