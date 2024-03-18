Malaika Arora Khan exudes femininity at LFW

IANS

Anushree Reddy showcased a collection called Bagh-e-Noor that drew inspiration from the opulence of the Nizami heritage and the natural beauty of the flora, fauna, and landscapes of its homeland.

Rakul Preet Singh

Anushree described the collection as the ‘perfect ode to the summer bride’. Malaika Arora Khan walked as showstopper for Reddy. She said that it was ‘fantastic to walk for Anushree again.”

“It was such a beautiful collection. It feels like spring is here. Everything looks fresh and prettiness. All the pieces were timeless.” Rakul Preet Singh walked for Ritika Mirchandani, where she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a monochrome ensemble made with dyed queen of pearls.

Triptii Dimri walks the ramp for Shantanu & Nikhil

The actress said, “I have always loved her collection. I love this piece, it’s beautiful and elegant. Each human has layers so does this outfit. I loved it.”