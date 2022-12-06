Malaika Arora plans to overcome her fear of driving after car accident

ANI

Mumbai, December 6

Earlier this year, Malaika Arora was injured in a road accident when her car was caught in a three-vehicle pile-up as she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. The accident left her traumatised. She also developed a fear of driving after the unfortunate incident.

However, with time, Malaika gathered courage and decided to overcome her fear.

In the first episode of the reality show 'Moving in with Malaika', the Bollywood diva expressed her fear of driving after a near-death accident. She also talked about how she would like to overcome this fear in the show.

Taking one step closer, Malaika agreed to do an ad commercial, where she needs to get behind the wheel, but it wasn't an easy road for her to convince herself.

Malaika is then seen making an anxious call to her sister Amrita Arora, expressing her fear and seeking advice from her. Calming her down, Amrita said, "We know what you've been through. But I feel it's probably like a divine intervention that you've been brought face to face with a situation like this, where you're probably facing your worst fear in the given moment. In this moment you have the chance to literally grab it by the lemons and get on with it. You need to counter the fear that has got instilled in you because of what happened, and keep moving on as the Malaika, who's always taken risks and powered through any tough situation head on." Malaika's show 'Moving in with Malaika' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

#malaika arora