Malaika Arora seeks Gauri Khan’s help

In the fourth episode of Mirchi’s latest show Dream Homes with Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora arrives as guest. Malaika can be seen telling Gauri Khan how Arhaan was returning from university in a couple of days, and that she would like to surprise him by revamping his bedroom. The actress added how Arhaan hasn’t had his room overhauled in years because he is not a fan of change in life. That’s not all!
In this latest episode, Gauri Khan shared her expert advice for decorating spaces for Gen Z. The episode is now live on Mirchi Plus App and can be handy for today’s moms!
