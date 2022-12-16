Malaika Arora shares her insecurities with Nora Fatehi

Mumbai, December 16
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who has made her debut in on the digital platform with her show "Moving In With Malaika", has talked about her insecurities and how she deals with them.
In a candid conversation with her dear friend, Norah Fatehi, Malaika spilled the beans on her insecurities and how she handles it with utmost grace even today.
"I'm a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I'm like shit man, that job could've been mine," she said.
Watch this promo from the episode:

It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone. Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, probably more talented as well. You've to deal with those kind of insecurities every day of your life." With the show, Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the Hotstar Specials. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
IANS
