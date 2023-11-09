Malaika Arora shares throwback pictures, pens sweet note on her son Arhaan's birthday: 'Have the best dreams'

ANI

Mumbai, November 9

Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turned 21 on Thursday.

Marking her son's special occasion, Malaika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

"My baby boy is 21 today ... n my wish for you is simple ...have the best life imaginable . Live life to the fullest . Laugh, giggle , cry if u must ....play as hard as you work . Be sincere .make time for the people and things you adore .sleep soundly n have the best dreams," she wrote.

"Always have that toothy smile on your face ,and never stop making us all crack up with ur corny humour . And that you always always know you are loved. happy birthday my sweet sweet boy. Mama loves you the mostest [?][?][?][?][?] n mama is so proud of you ," she added.

She also uploaded an adorable video featuring her moments spent with Arhaan.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika's sister Amrita also showered some "maassi" love on Arhaan.

Taking to Instagram Story, Amrita wrote, "Happy happy birthday our darling @iamarhaankhan! Ur 21 today! How n when n how! Hhahha! Our baby forever," she wrote.

Malaika's son is currently studying abroad.

Earlier in the interview with ANI, Malaika opened up about how she has been maintaining a long-distance relationship with her son."It's a new beginning for him. His journey to the new world has started — living all by himself and managing everything on his own. It's also new for me because I have always had him around me all these years and now suddenly not having him around me makes me feel sad. It's heartbreaking but I am super proud of him. He is all ready to take on the world and new responsibilities. He's now a legit grown-up boy and will be a man soon. I have to be prepared for that transition in life," she had said.

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002.

#Instagram #Mumbai