Malaika Arora shares throwback pictures, pens sweet note on her son Arhaan's birthday: 'Have the best dreams'

ANI
Mumbai, November 9
Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turned 21 on Thursday.
Marking her son's special occasion, Malaika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.
"My baby boy is 21 today ... n my wish for you is simple ...have the best life imaginable . Live life to the fullest . Laugh, giggle , cry if u must ....play as hard as you work . Be sincere .make time for the people and things you adore .sleep soundly n have the best dreams," she wrote.
"Always have that toothy smile on your face ,and never stop making us all crack up with ur corny humour . And that you always always know you are loved. happy birthday my sweet sweet boy. Mama loves you the mostest [?][?][?][?][?] n mama is so proud of you ," she added.
She also uploaded an adorable video featuring her moments spent with Arhaan.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Malaika's sister Amrita also showered some "maassi" love on Arhaan.
Taking to Instagram Story, Amrita wrote, "Happy happy birthday our darling @iamarhaankhan! Ur 21 today! How n when n how! Hhahha! Our baby forever," she wrote.
Malaika's son is currently studying abroad.
Earlier in the interview with ANI, Malaika opened up about how she has been maintaining a long-distance relationship with her son."It's a new beginning for him. His journey to the new world has started — living all by himself and managing everything on his own. It's also new for me because I have always had him around me all these years and now suddenly not having him around me makes me feel sad. It's heartbreaking but I am super proud of him. He is all ready to take on the world and new responsibilities. He's now a legit grown-up boy and will be a man soon. I have to be prepared for that transition in life," she had said.
Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India files appeal against death sentence awarded to 8 former Navy personnel in Qatar
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says Indian embassy in Doha ...
Punjab sees sharp drop in farm fires after crackdown against stubble burning; 251 FIRs registered
Farm fires down to 639 on Thursday from 3,230 a day ago
Supreme Court gets three new judges; top court to now function with full strength of 34
CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to Justice Sat...
Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha
The draft report by the Ethics Committee states that what th...
Suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supports Lok Sabha ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra
Preneet Kaur one of the six members who voted in favour of a...