Malala’s response to Jimmy Kimmel’s query about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine wins internet

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai attended the Oscar ceremony as an executive producer of ‘Stranger at the Gate’, which was nominated for the Documentary Short Film honour

Malala Yousafzai poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, on Monday. Reuters



PTI

Los Angeles, March 13

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is receiving praise for her graceful response to American television host Jimmy Kimmel's odd query during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for girls education who miraculously survived a bullet to the head from Taliban in October 2012, attended the glitzy award ceremony as an executive producer of "Stranger at the Gate", which was nominated for the Documentary Short Film honour.

During the ceremony, Kimmel approached Yousafzai and read out a question from a fan named 'Joanne'. The query was about singer Harry Styles and Hollywood star Chris Pine's 'spit-gate' incident that apparently happened at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

"Your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration. As the youngest Nobel prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?" he asked.

"I only talk about peace," responded a visibly uncomfortable Yousafzai.

To this, Kimmel said, "You know what? That's why you're Malala and nobody else is. That's a great answer, Malala. The winner is malala-land, everybody." Yousafzai later shared a news clip about the incident on her Twitter handle.

"Treat people with kindness," the 25-year-old simply worded the video.

Many on social media criticised Kimmel.

"Why the hell did jimmy kimmel go up to malala, make that corny a** chris pine and harry styles joke and then call her malala land?? what is wrong with this man #oscars (sic)" tweeted a user.

Another wrote, "The Oscar's was lowkey boring. Somebody shoulda smacked Jimmy Kimmel for his corny a** slap jokes and asking Malala dumb a** questions (sic)." "Asian people still lost tonight because of jimmy kimmel's horrible banter with malala," read another tweet.

At the ceremony, Yousafzai opted for a glittering floor-length Ralph Lauren silver-sequinned gown with an incorporated head scarf. She also wore an emerald flower ring from Santi Jewels.

Kimmel was also criticised by Indian fans when he called the artists performing on the Oscar-nominated Telugu track "Naatu Naatu" as "Bollywood dancers".  

