Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha passes away

Veteran Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha passed away at Kochi on Tuesday night (February 22). The 74-year National Award-winning actress was hospitalised recently due to ill-health. But she was brought back to her son Siddharth’s house at Thripunithura near Kochi. The veteran actress breathed her last at her son’s home. Spanning a career of more than 500 films as an actress, KPAC Lalitha won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor twice and four state awards.

The actress was married to late Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan. As soon as the news broke, tributes started pouring in on social media for KPAC Lalitha. Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others took to Twitter and paid their respect for the legendary actress. KPAC Lalitha leaves her daughter Sreekutty and son actor-director Sidharth Bharathan.