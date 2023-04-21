Malayalam superstar Mammootty bereaved, his mother passes away at 93

IANS
Kochi, April 21
The 93-year-old mother of superstar Mammootty, Fathima Ismail, passed away at a private hospital in the wee hours of Friday.
She was suffering from age-related illness.
She is survived by the superstar and his five siblings.
Ismail was known for her the lady-next-door image and was popular at her village, Chembu, near Kochi.
The last rites would be held in the evening at Chembu Muslim Jamath Mosque. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Air India pilot ‘welcomes’ woman friend into cockpit, crew files complaint
India's aviation safety regulator DGCA said it has taken the...