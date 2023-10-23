Maldives diary

Ankit Siwach, who was last seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Si Nazar, is set to return to the small screen in a cameo in Prateek Sharma’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Ankit says, “I will be playing the role of Kunal Kashyap, who is also known as KK. We shot in Maldives for 10 days. KK is a business tycoon who has organised a contest in Maldives, and Radha and Mohan are a part of it. It’s a positive role and has good layers.”
About his equation with the maker Prateek Sharma, Ankit says, “This is my fourth show with Prateek bhai and our association started with Manmohini in 2018. We share a family-like bond. We started with Madh Island and have reached Maldives.” About his co-stars, he says, “Shabir sir is a great actor and I look up to him. Neeharika is a brilliant actress to work with.”
This was Ankit’s first ever trip to Maldives. He adds, “When you get to work on an island like Maldives, it is like a paid vacation. I feel blessed.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war
Say ‘US has the right to self-defence, won’t hesitate to tak...
Head constable beaten to death in Punjab's Barnala
Is beaten up allegedly by 4 drunk kabaddi players
Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York
Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...
Saddened and disturbed by recent hate crimes against Sikhs, says Indian-origin US mayor
Mayor Ravi S Bhalla’s statement comes days after he opens up...
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, his deputy indicted by court in official secrets acts case: Geo TV
It is another blow for the ex-premier currently being held i...