Maldives diary

Ankit Siwach, who was last seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Si Nazar, is set to return to the small screen in a cameo in Prateek Sharma’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Ankit says, “I will be playing the role of Kunal Kashyap, who is also known as KK. We shot in Maldives for 10 days. KK is a business tycoon who has organised a contest in Maldives, and Radha and Mohan are a part of it. It’s a positive role and has good layers.”

About his equation with the maker Prateek Sharma, Ankit says, “This is my fourth show with Prateek bhai and our association started with Manmohini in 2018. We share a family-like bond. We started with Madh Island and have reached Maldives.” About his co-stars, he says, “Shabir sir is a great actor and I look up to him. Neeharika is a brilliant actress to work with.”

This was Ankit’s first ever trip to Maldives. He adds, “When you get to work on an island like Maldives, it is like a paid vacation. I feel blessed.”