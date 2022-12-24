Malhar Pandya joins the cast of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Punyashlok Ahilyabai is a historical drama based on Ahilyabai Holkar, one of India’s legendary leaders. In the ongoing track, post Khanderao’s death, there’s an entry of new character, Raghunath Rao Peshwa, played by Malhar Pandya. Known for his versatility, the actor will now be seen playing the role of the brave warrior, son of King Bajirao Peshwa. The 11th Peshwa of the Maratha empire, Raghunath Rao Peshwa held the Maratha empire only for a brief period from 1773 to 1774.

Sharing his excitement for joining the cast, Malhar said, “I have been a part of mythological shows but never been a part of any historical show. And for a show like Punyashlok Ahilyabai a lot of homework needs to be done, as the language is very different, there are a lot of battle sequences since I am playing the role of Raghunath Rao also known as Raghoba. When I got this role, I was in a dilemma of how I would look with the attire of Raghoba, but once I was done with my makeup and costume I myself was in awe looking at myself.”