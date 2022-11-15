‘Mama’ Alia Bhatt drops 1st picture post her daughter’s birth

ANI
Mumbai, November 15
Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her daughter last week, took to Instagram to share her first post since becoming a mum.
The actor shared a photo of her new coffee cup that bore the words 'Mama'.
She dropped a blurred picture of herself holding the 'Mama' mug and captioned the post "it me".
Reacting to the post, a fan called her “Mama Bhatt,” while another dropped the comment, “Praying for beautiful journey ahead.”
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6.
