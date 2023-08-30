 Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, ties Rakhi to the Bollywood actor : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, ties Rakhi to the Bollywood actor

Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, ties Rakhi to the Bollywood actor

Said he is Bharat Ratna for her

Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai, ties Rakhi to the Bollywood actor


Mumbai, August 30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Soon after arrival at Mumbai airport for attending the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1, Banerjee drove to Bachchan's residence in suburban Juhu.

Bachchan had attended the inaugural function of last year's Kolkata International Film Festival, where Banerjee demanded that he be accorded the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Talking to reporters after meeting Bachchan and his family members, Banerjee said she has invited the actor to visit Kolkata.

“Amit ji is our Bharat Ratna. His family has also made a big contribution to the film industry,” she said.

“Today I tied rakhi to Amit ji. Today is a big day,” Banerjee said.

To a query on who will be INDIA alliance PM candidate, Banerjee said, “India will be our PM face.” Our primary concern is to save the country, she said.

She also greeted ISRO scientists on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“Today, Hon'ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai.

“She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours,” Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress posted on microblogging site X.  

  

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

